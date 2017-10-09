Governor Brown Issues Legislative Update

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced that he has signed the following bills:
- AB 24 by Assemblymember Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton) – Instructional programs: State Seal of Civic Engagement.
- AB 31 by Assemblymember Freddie Rodriguez (D-Pomona) – Whistleblowers: California State Auditor.
- AB 32 by Assemblymember Freddie Rodriguez (D-Pomona) – California State Auditor.
- AB 40 by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) – CURES database: health information technology system.
- AB 55 by Assemblymember Tony Thurmond (D-Richmond) – Hazardous materials management: stationary sources.
- AB 81 by Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher (D-San Diego) – English learners: identification: notice.
- AB 199 by Assemblymember Kansen Chu (D-San Jose) – Public works: private residential projects.
- AB 265 by Assemblymember Jim Wood (D-Healdsburg) – Prescription drugs: prohibition on price discount.
- AB 367 by Assemblymember Jay P. Obernolte (R-Big Bear Lake) – Water supply: building permits.
- AB 713 by Assemblymember Kansen Chu (D-San Jose) – Continuing care retirement facilities: transfers of residents.
- AB 738 by Assemblymember Monique Limόn (D-Santa Barbara) – Pupil instruction: Native American studies: model curriculum.
- AB 1048 by Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) – Health care: pain management and Schedule II drug prescriptions.
- AB 1066 by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters) – Public works: definition.
- AB 1180 by Assemblymember Chris Holden (D-Pasadena) – Los Angeles County Flood Control District: taxes, fees, and charges.
- AB 1200 by Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes (D-Corona) – Aging and Disability Resource Connection program.
- AB 1219 by Assemblymember Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton) – Food donations.
- AB 1348 by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters) – Farmer Equity Act of 2017.
- SB 184 by Senator Mike L. Morrell (R-Rancho Cucamonga) – Social security number truncation program.
- SB 267 by Senator Richard Pan (D-Sacramento) – Political Reform Act of 1974: City of Sacramento.
- SB 351 by Senator Richard D. Roth (D-Riverside) – Hospital satellite compounding pharmacy: license: requirements.
- SB 358 by Senator Henry Stern (D-Agoura Hills) – Political Reform Act of 1974: Secretary of State: online filing and disclosure system.
- SB 450 by Senator Robert M. Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys) – Public bodies: bonds: public notice.
- SB 575 by Senator Connie M. Leyva (D-Chino) – Patient access to health records.
- SB 793 by Senator Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo) – Competitive bidding: design-build and best value construction contracting.
The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bills:
- AB 36 by Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian (D-Sherman Oaks) – Eligible fuel cell electrical generating facilities: energy metering.
- AB 82 by Assemblymember Jose Medina (D-Riverside) – Vital records: diacritical marks.
- AB 189 by Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Campbell) – School curriculum: model curriculum: service learning.
- AB 402 by Assemblymember Tony Thurmond (D-Richmond) – Occupational safety and health standards: plume.
- AB 715 by Assemblymember Jim Wood (D-Healdsburg) – Workgroup review of opioid pain reliever use and abuse.
- AB 858 by Assemblymember Matthew M. Dababneh (D-Encino) – Pupil instruction: California Financial Literacy Initiative.
- AB 1122 by Assemblymember Monique Limόn (D-Santa Barbara) – Teachers: best practice guidance: dual-language and multilanguage educational programs.
- SB 702 by Senator Henry Stern (D-Agoura Hills) – State vehicles: bicycles.