Governor Brown Issues Legislative Update

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced that he has signed the following bills:

AB 24 by Assemblymember Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton) – Instructional programs: State Seal of Civic Engagement.

AB 31 by Assemblymember Freddie Rodriguez (D-Pomona) – Whistleblowers: California State Auditor.

AB 32 by Assemblymember Freddie Rodriguez (D-Pomona) – California State Auditor.

AB 40 by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) – CURES database: health information technology system.

AB 55 by Assemblymember Tony Thurmond (D-Richmond) – Hazardous materials management: stationary sources.

AB 81 by Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher (D-San Diego) – English learners: identification: notice.

AB 199 by Assemblymember Kansen Chu (D-San Jose) – Public works: private residential projects.

AB 265 by Assemblymember Jim Wood (D-Healdsburg) – Prescription drugs: prohibition on price discount.

AB 367 by Assemblymember Jay P. Obernolte (R-Big Bear Lake) – Water supply: building permits.

AB 713 by Assemblymember Kansen Chu (D-San Jose) – Continuing care retirement facilities: transfers of residents.

AB 738 by Assemblymember Monique Limόn (D-Santa Barbara) – Pupil instruction: Native American studies: model curriculum.

AB 1048 by Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) – Health care: pain management and Schedule II drug prescriptions.

AB 1066 by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters) – Public works: definition.

AB 1180 by Assemblymember Chris Holden (D-Pasadena) – Los Angeles County Flood Control District: taxes, fees, and charges.

AB 1200 by Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes (D-Corona) – Aging and Disability Resource Connection program.

AB 1219 by Assemblymember Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton) – Food donations.

AB 1348 by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters) – Farmer Equity Act of 2017.

SB 184 by Senator Mike L. Morrell (R-Rancho Cucamonga) – Social security number truncation program.

SB 267 by Senator Richard Pan (D-Sacramento) – Political Reform Act of 1974: City of Sacramento.

SB 351 by Senator Richard D. Roth (D-Riverside) – Hospital satellite compounding pharmacy: license: requirements.

SB 358 by Senator Henry Stern (D-Agoura Hills) – Political Reform Act of 1974: Secretary of State: online filing and disclosure system.

SB 450 by Senator Robert M. Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys) – Public bodies: bonds: public notice.

SB 575 by Senator Connie M. Leyva (D-Chino) – Patient access to health records.

SB 793 by Senator Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo) – Competitive bidding: design-build and best value construction contracting.

The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bills: