Governor Brown Issues Statement on Trump Decision to Roll Back Clean Power Plan

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today issued the following statement regarding the Trump Administration’s plan to repeal the Clean Power Plan:

“Scrapping the Clean Power Plan ignores sound science and the extreme cost of climate change. California will, in fact, exceed the goals of the Clean Power Plan. We will push ahead and work with states that share our belief in science and the imperative to combat global warming.”

Earlier this year, Governor Brown reaffirmed California's commitment to exceed the targets of the Clean Power Plan and the state, with one of the cleanest power grids in the country, remains on track to exceed the plan's requirements.

California is on track to produce 33 percent of its power from renewable sources by 2020 and under SB 350, signed by Governor Brown in 2015, will produce 50 percent of its energy from renewables by 2030 and double the rate of energy efficiency savings in California buildings. Last year, Governor Brown signed SB 32, which commits California to reducing greenhouse gas emissions 40 percent below 1990 levels by 2030 – the most ambitious target in North America.