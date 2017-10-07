Governor Brown Issues Legislative Update

Details
Category: California News

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced that he has signed the following bills:

  • AB 246 by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) – Environmental quality: Jobs and Economic Improvement Through Environmental Leadership Act of 2011.
  • AB 335 by Assemblymember Kevin Kiley (R-Roseville) – Parole: placement at release.
  • AB 355 by Assemblymember Kansen Chu (D-San Jose) – Water pollution: enforcement.
  • AB 461 by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) – Personal income taxes: exclusion: forgiven student loan debt.
  • AB 484 by Assemblymember Jordan Cunningham (R-Templeton) – Sex offenses: registration.
  • AB 490 by Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton) – Taxation: credits: College Access Tax Credit.
  • AB 574 by Assemblymember Bill Quirk (D-Hayward) – Potable reuse.
  • AB 688 by Assemblymember Ian C. Calderon (D-Whittier) – Enforcement of money judgments: exemptions.
  • AB 1159 by Assemblymember David Chiu (D-San Francisco) – Cannabis: legal services.
  • AB 1206 by Assemblymember Raul Bocanegra (D-Pacoima) – Vehicles: impoundment: pilot program.
  • AB 1450 by Assemblymember Jay P. Obernolte (R-Big Bear Lake) – Court reporters: electronic transcripts.
  • AB 1671 by Assemblymember Anna Caballero (D-Salinas) – Backflow protection and cross-connection controls: standards.
  • AB 1699 by the Committee on Insurance – Insurance: fees and charges.
  • SB 50 by Senator Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica) – Federal public lands: conveyances.
  • SB 231 by Senator Robert M. Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys) – Local government: fees and charges.
  • SB 239 by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) –  Infectious and communicable diseases: HIV and AIDS: criminal penalties.
  • SB 252 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – Water wells.
  • SB 272 by Senator Tony Mendoza (D-Artesia) – State Compensation Insurance Fund: executive and management appointments.
  • SB 323 by Senator Holly J. Mitchell (D-Los Angeles) – Medi-Cal: federally qualified health centers and rural health centers: Drug Medi-Cal and specialty mental health services.
  • SB 384 by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) – Sex offenders: registration: criminal offender record information systems.
  • SB 507 by Senator Ben Hueso (D-San Diego) – Tijuana River Valley.
  • SB 667 by Senator Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) – Department of Water Resources: riverine and riparian stewardship improvements.

The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bills:

  • AB 350 by Assemblymember Rudy Salas Jr. (D-Bakersfield) – Cannabis edibles: appealing to children.
  • AB 725 by Assemblymember Marc B. Levine (D-Marin County) – State beaches and parks: smoking ban.
  • AB 778 by Assemblymember Anna Caballero (D-Salinas) – Community development investment tax credits.
  • SB 289 by Senator Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg) – Personal income taxes: gross income exclusion: reservation-sourced income.
  • SB 386 by Senator Steven M. Glazer (D-Orinda) – State beaches and parks: smoking ban.