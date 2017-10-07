Governor Brown Issues Legislative Update

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced that he has signed the following bills:

AB 246 by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) – Environmental quality: Jobs and Economic Improvement Through Environmental Leadership Act of 2011.

AB 335 by Assemblymember Kevin Kiley (R-Roseville) – Parole: placement at release.

AB 355 by Assemblymember Kansen Chu (D-San Jose) – Water pollution: enforcement.

AB 461 by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) – Personal income taxes: exclusion: forgiven student loan debt.

AB 484 by Assemblymember Jordan Cunningham (R-Templeton) – Sex offenses: registration.

AB 490 by Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton) – Taxation: credits: College Access Tax Credit.

AB 574 by Assemblymember Bill Quirk (D-Hayward) – Potable reuse.

AB 688 by Assemblymember Ian C. Calderon (D-Whittier) – Enforcement of money judgments: exemptions.

AB 1159 by Assemblymember David Chiu (D-San Francisco) – Cannabis: legal services.

AB 1206 by Assemblymember Raul Bocanegra (D-Pacoima) – Vehicles: impoundment: pilot program.

AB 1450 by Assemblymember Jay P. Obernolte (R-Big Bear Lake) – Court reporters: electronic transcripts.

AB 1671 by Assemblymember Anna Caballero (D-Salinas) – Backflow protection and cross-connection controls: standards.

AB 1699 by the Committee on Insurance – Insurance: fees and charges.

SB 50 by Senator Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica) – Federal public lands: conveyances.

SB 231 by Senator Robert M. Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys) – Local government: fees and charges.

SB 239 by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) – Infectious and communicable diseases: HIV and AIDS: criminal penalties.

SB 252 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – Water wells.

SB 272 by Senator Tony Mendoza (D-Artesia) – State Compensation Insurance Fund: executive and management appointments.

SB 323 by Senator Holly J. Mitchell (D-Los Angeles) – Medi-Cal: federally qualified health centers and rural health centers: Drug Medi-Cal and specialty mental health services.

SB 384 by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) – Sex offenders: registration: criminal offender record information systems.

SB 507 by Senator Ben Hueso (D-San Diego) – Tijuana River Valley.

SB 667 by Senator Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) – Department of Water Resources: riverine and riparian stewardship improvements.

The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bills: