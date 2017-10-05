Governor Brown Issues Legislative Update

Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced that he has signed the following bills:

AB 245 by Assemblymember Bill Quirk (D-Hayward) – Hazardous waste: enforcement.

AB 584 by Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton) – Student financial aid: California Student Opportunity and Access Program: Orange County.

AB 607 by Assemblymember Todd Gloria (D-San Diego) – Public social services: disaster assistance services.

AB 646 by Assemblymember Ash Kalra (D-San Jose) – Rental property: disclosures: flood hazard areas: areas of potential flooding.

AB 944 by Assemblymember Monique Limόn (D-Santa Barbara) – California Spiny Lobster Commission.

AB 1031 by Assemblymember Marie Waldron (R-Escondido) – Personal income taxes: voluntary contributions: Rare and Endangered Species Preservation Program: Native California Wildlife Rehabilitation Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund.

AB 1130 by Assemblymember Raul Bocanegra (D-Pacoima) – Heavy equipment rentals.

AB 1278 by Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Campbell) – Contractor licensing: judgment debtor prohibition.

AB 1316 by Assemblymember Bill Quirk (D-Hayward) – Public health: childhood lead poisoning: prevention.

AB 1357 by Assemblymember Kansen Chu (D-San Jose) – Home inspectors: roofing contractors: roof inspections.

AB 1365 by Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-San Bernardino) – Veterans homes: planning strategy.

AB 1583 by Assemblymember Ed Chau (D-Monterey Park) – Proposition 65: enforcement: certificate of merit: factual basis.

AB 1688 by the Committee on Health – Community health services: California Mental Health Planning Council, California Children’s Services program, Alameda County pilot program, and Medi-Cal managed care.

SB 235 by Senator Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica) – Elections: ballot designation requirements.

SB 241 by Senator William W. Monning (D-Carmel) – Medical records: access.

SB 266 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – Armed service members: consumer loans.

SB 294 by Senator Ed Hernandez (D-West Covina) – Hospice: services to seriously ill patients.

SB 363 by the Committee on Insurance, Banking and Financial Institutions – Financial transactions: corporate entities, securities, loans, and deposits.

SB 461 by Senator Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica) – Alcoholic beverage control: tied house restrictions.

SB 500 by Senator Connie M. Leyva (D-Chino) – Extortion.

SB 503 by Senator Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) – Personal income taxes: voluntary tax contribution funds.

SB 799 by Senator Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo) – Nursing.

SB 809 by the Committee on Natural Resources and Water – Natural resources.

The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bills: