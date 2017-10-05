Governor Brown Announces Appointments

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the following appointments:

Christopher Shultz, 44, of Sacramento, has been appointed chief deputy director at the California Department of Consumer Affairs. Shultz has been deputy commissioner of community programs and policy initiatives at the California Department of Insurance since 2011. He was legislative director in the Office of California State Assemblymember Dave Jones from 2009 to 2010, where he served as chief of staff from 2004 to 2006. Shultz was public affairs director at the Ulum Group from 2006 to 2009, director of California State Senator Dede Alpert’s Capitol Office from 2002 to 2004 and legislative aide in the Office of California State Assemblymember Ted Lempert from 1996 to 1999. He was a technology policy coordinator in the Office of the Secretary for Education from 2001 to 2002 and manager of state government affairs at the American Electronics Association from 1999 to 2000. Shultz is a member of the California Earthquake Authority, Sacramento County American River Parkway Advisory Committee and the Sacramento Area Bicycle Advocates. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $152,712. Shultz is a Democrat.

Natalie Daniel, 39, of Sacramento, has been appointed deputy director of administration at the California Department of Consumer Affairs. Daniel has been fiscal supervisor at the Judicial Council of California since 2015. She served in several positions at the California Department of Finance from 2009 to 2015, including staff finance budget analyst for state operations and the Capital Outlay Unit. Daniel held several positions at the California State Water Resources Control Board from 2007 to 2009, including staff services manager and associate budget analyst. She was an associate governmental program analyst at the California Public Employees’ Retirement System from 2005 to 2007 and served in several positions at the California Department of Justice from 2000 to 2005, including staff services analyst, associate budget analyst and associate governmental program analyst. Daniel earned a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Southern California. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $132,288. Daniel is registered without party preference.

Christopher Castrillo, 30, of Sacramento, has been appointed deputy director at the Office of Board and Bureau Services at the California Department of Consumer Affairs. Castrillo was a legislative advocate at Shaw/Yoder/Antwih Inc. from 2014 to 2017, where he was a legislative aide from 2013 to 2014. He was a field director for Dr. Richard Pan for Senate in 2014, a lead organizer at Groundworks Campaigns in 2012 and a legislative assistant at Lehman, Levi, Pappas and Sadler in 2010. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $119,004. Castrillo is a Democrat.

Patrick Le, 27, of Sacramento, has been appointed assistant deputy director at the Office of Board and Bureau Services at the California Department of Consumer Affairs. Le has been assistant chief of external affairs at Covered California since 2015. He was a legislative aide for the California State Assembly Rules Committee from 2013 to 2014 and a capital fellow for the California State Assembly from 2012 to 2013. Le is vice president of the Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association of Greater Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $98,004. Le is a Democrat.

Karen Nelson, 37, of Sacramento, has been appointed assistant deputy director at the Office of Board and Bureau Services at the California Department of Consumer Affairs. Nelson has been chief operations officer at the American Leadership Forum Mountain Valley Chapter since 2014, where she served as director of programs and business administration from 2011 to 2013. She was director of youth and community engagement at PRO Youth and Families in 2014. Nelson held several positions at the Sacramento Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce from 2005 to 2011, including director of events, director of events and sponsorship and director of events, sponsorship and foundation. Nelson was event manager for business programs at the Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce from 2004 to 2005 and a special project assistant for the Sacramento Bee's Women’s Day from 2003 to 2004. Nelson is vice chair for the Young Men’s Christian Association of Superior California and a member of the California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls. She earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Drexel University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $98,004. Nelson is a Democrat.