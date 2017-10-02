Governor Brown Issues Legislative Update

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced that he has signed the following bills:

AB 149 by Assemblymember Reginald Byron Jones-Sawyer Sr. (D-Los Angeles) – Personal income taxes: Habitat for Humanity Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund.

AB 331 by Assemblymember Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton) – County recorders: veterans: recorded documents.

AB 352 by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) – State Housing Law: efficiency units.

AB 360 by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) – The State Bar: pro bono legal assistance: veterans.

AB 390 by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) – Pedestrian crossing signals.

AB 462 by Assemblymember Tony Thurmond (D-Richmond) – Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission: wage information data access.

AB 527 by Assemblymember Anna Caballero (D-Salinas) – Pest control aircraft pilot’s certificate: unmanned aircraft.

AB 556 by Assemblymember Monique Limόn (D-Santa Barbara) – County ordinances: violations: fines.

AB 562 by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) – California State Auditor: interference.

AB 575 by Assemblymember Reginald Byron Jones-Sawyer Sr. (D-Los Angeles) – Elder and dependent adult abuse: mandated reporters: substance use disorder counselors.

AB 611 by Assemblymember Matthew M. Dababneh (D-Encino) – Mandated reporters of suspected financial abuse of an elder or dependent adult: powers of attorney.

AB 722 by Assemblymember Monique Limόn (D-Santa Barbara) – Isla Vista Community Services District: board of directors.

AB 727 by Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian (D-Sherman Oaks) – Mental Health Services Act: housing assistance.

AB 974 by Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton) – Mental Health Services Act: reporting veterans spending.

AB 1134 by Assemblymember Todd Gloria (D-San Diego) – Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission: fellowship program.

AB 1277 by Assemblymember Tom F. Daly (D-Anaheim) – Dentistry: Dental Board of California: regulations.

AB 1315 by Assemblymember Kevin Mullin (D-South San Francisco) – Mental health: early psychosis and mood disorder detection and intervention.

AB 1520 by Assemblymember Autumn R. Burke (D-Inglewood) – Lifting Children and Families Out of Poverty Task Force.

AB 1618 by Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes (D-Corona) – Veteran service providers.

AB 1696 by the Committee on Insurance – Insurance omnibus: developmental services.

AB 1714 by the Committee on Housing and Community Development – Income taxes: credits: low-income housing: farmworker housing: building standards: housing and home finance.

AB 1722 by the Committee on Governmental Organization – Alcoholic beverage licensees: restrictions: coupons.

AB 1723 by the Committee on Governmental Organization – Horse Racing Law.

SB 19 by Senator Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo) – Public Utilities Commission: duties and responsibilities: governance.

SB 36 by Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara) – Attorneys: State Bar: Sections of the State Bar.

SB 52 by Senator Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) – State Route 39.

SB 295 by Senator William W. Monning (D-Carmel) – Farm labor contractors: sexual harassment prevention.

SB 385 by Senator Ben Hueso (D-San Diego) – Public Utilities Commission: reports: programs: studies: ex parte communications.

SB 432 by Senator Richard Pan (D-Sacramento) – Emergency medical services.

SB 440 by Senator Robert M. Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys) – Personal income taxes: voluntary contributions: California Breast Cancer Research Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund and California Cancer Research Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund.

SB 512 by Senator Ed Hernandez (D-West Covina) – Health care practitioners: stem cell therapy.

SB 547 by Senator Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo) – Professions and vocations: weights and measures.

SB 564 by Senator Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg) – Joint powers authorities: Water Bill Savings Act.

SB 618 by Senator Steven Bradford (D-Gardena) – Load-serving entities: integrated resource plans.

SB 672 by Senator Jean Fuller (R-Bakersfield) – Traffic-actuated signals: motorcycles and bicycles.

SB 690 by Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara) – State Bar of California: disclosures.

SB 732 by Senator Henry Stern (D-Agoura Hills) – General plan: agricultural land.

The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bills: