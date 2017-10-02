Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia and AT&T to Honor Local Nonprofits with “Investing in California” Grant Awards

Cathedral City, California - Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia and AT&T will celebrate “Investing in California” local honorees. This year, The Boys and Girls Club of Cathedral City, FIND Food Bank and Angel View were selected to receive these $1,000 grant awards. Supporters, community members and media are invited to attend this group check presentation ceremony.

AT&T Investing in California Award, Nonprofit Check Presentations

Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia; Julio Figueroa, AT&T Director of External Affairs for Riverside/San Bernardino Counties; Boys and Girls Club of Cathedral City; FIND Food Bank and Angel View

Tomorrow, Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at 4:30 p.m.

Boys and Girls Club of Cathedral City, 32141 Whispering Palms Trail Cathedral City

ABOUT HONOREES:

Boys and Girls Club of Cathedral City’s mission is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those from disadvantaged circumstances, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.

Angel View works to help children and adults within our community with disabilities reach their maximum potential.

FIND Food Bank is dedicated to relieving hunger, the causes of hunger, and the problems associated with hunger through awareness, education, and mobilization of resources and community involvement.