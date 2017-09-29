Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles Builders Ball

Beverly Hills, California - Last night’s Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles Builders Ball which took place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. This annual event celebrates Habitat LA’s counterparts in the building and real estate industry, as well as partners and donors, who are helping transform the landscape of Los Angeles. It is also an evening to raise awareness and funds to help Habitat for Humanity reach their goal of empowering families and building strength and stability in our communities through homeownership.

AWARD RECEPIENTS:

Legendary boxing icon and philanthropist, Sugar Ray Leonard, was honored with the Dream Builder Award for his devotion to the local community and helping those in need build a stronger and healthier future through his namesake foundation.

Hockey Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Kings President, Luc Robitaille, was honored with the Foundation Builder Award for his significant contribution and leadership in creating intentional change in the Los Angeles community with the Kings Care and Echoes of Hope foundations.

Morley Builders, one of the preeminent leaders in the construction industry, received the Builder of The Year Award for their commitment to building innovative, high-quality residential and commercial projects with integrity, pride and dignity.

Celebrity attendees such as Tina Knowles, Cookie Johnson, Apryl Jones, Tom Schwartz, Trevor Jackson and many others enjoyed a VIP reception, followed by dinner, a live fund-a-need and special musical performance by Grammy nominated and platinum-selling R&B group, En Vogue.