Governor Brown Issues Legislative Update

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced that he has signed the following bills:

AB 184 by Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) – Sea level rise planning: database.

AB 333 by Assemblymember Bill Quirk (D-Hayward) – State Highway Route 185: relinquishment: County of Alameda.

AB 415 by Assemblymember David Chiu (D-San Francisco) – CalFresh: employment social enterprises.

AB 466 by Assemblymember Raul Bocanegra (D-Pacoima) – Upper Los Angeles River and Tributaries Working Group.

AB 539 by Assemblymember Dante Acosta (R-Santa Clarita) – Search warrants.

AB 563 by Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) – CalFresh Employment and Training program.

AB 579 by Assemblymember Heath Flora (R-Ripon) – Apprenticeship: fire protection: firefighter preapprenticeship program.

AB 658 by Assemblymember Marie Waldron (R-Escondido) – Clinical laboratories.

AB 659 by Assemblymember Sebastian Ridley-Thomas (D-Los Angeles) – Medi-Cal: reimbursement rates.

AB 720 by Assemblymember Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton) – Inmates: psychiatric medication: informed consent.

AB 790 by Assemblymember Mark Stone (D-Scotts Valley) – Identification cards: replacement: reduced fee.

AB 794 by Assemblymember James M. Gallagher (R-Yuba City) – County officers: recorder: record correction.

AB 908 by Assemblymember Matthew M. Dababneh (D-Encino) – Hospitals: seismic safety.

AB 1172 by Assemblymember Dante Acosta (R-Santa Clarita) – State highways: relinquishment.

AB 1625 by Assemblymember Blanca E. Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Inoperable parking meters.

AB 1725 by the Committee on Local Government – Local agency formation.

AB 1729 by the Committee on Elections and Redistricting – Examination of petitions.

SB 112 by the Committee on Budget and Fiscal Review – State government.

SB 282 by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) – CalFresh and CalWORKs.

SB 313 by Senator Robert M. Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys) – Advertising: automatic renewal and continuous service offers.

SB 372 by Senator Anthony J. Cannella (R-Ceres) – San Joaquin River Exchange Contractors Groundwater Sustainability Agency.

SB 403 by Senator Anthony J. Cannella (R-Ceres) – Sale of county courthouses.

SB 492 by Senator Jim Beall (D-San Jose) – Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District: purchase of property: San Jose Water Company.

SB 534 by Senator Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens) – California Victim Compensation Board: claims.

SB 569 by Senator William W. Monning (D-Carmel) – Insurance: disasters: identification of insurer.

SB 598 by Senator Ben Hueso (D-San Diego) – Public utilities: gas and electric service disconnections.

The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bills: