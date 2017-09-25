Governor Brown Issues Legislative Update

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced that he has signed the following bills:
- AB 264 by Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Campbell) – Protective orders.
- AB 290 by Assemblymember Rudy Salas Jr. (D-Bakersfield) – Collateral recovery: repossession agencies.
- AB 525 by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters) – State Board of Equalization: California Department of Tax and Fee Administration: offer in compromise: extension.
- AB 644 by Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) – Civil procedure: pleadings.
- AB 940 by Assemblymember Shirley N. Weber (D-San Diego) – Long-term health care facilities: notice.
- AB 1102 by Assemblymember Freddie Rodriguez (D-Pomona) – Health facilities: whistleblower protections.
- AB 1133 by Assemblymember Brian Dahle (R-Bieber) – California Endangered Species Act: experimental populations.
- AB 1243 by Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) – Public Employees’ Retirement System: replacement benefits plan.
- AB 1412 by Assemblymember Steven Choi (R-Irvine) – Common interest developments: notices: volunteer officers: liability.
- AB 1590 by Assemblymember Phillip Chen (R-Diamond Bar) – Structural Pest Control Board: complaints: structural pest control operators.
- SB 220 by Senator Richard Pan (D-Sacramento) – Medi-Cal Children’s Health Advisory Panel.
- SB 330 by Senator Tom Berryhill (R-Modesto) – Building permit fees: waiver.
- SB 449 by Senator William W. Monning (D-Carmel) – Skilled nursing and intermediate care facilities: training programs.
- SB 468 by Senator Connie M. Leyva (D-Chino) – School districts: governing boards: pupil members.
- SB 549 by Senator Steven Bradford (D-Gardena) – Public utilities: redirection of moneys authorized for maintenance, safety, or reliability.
- SB 557 by Senator Ed Hernandez (D-West Covina) – Food donations and pupil meals: schools.
- SB 587 by Senator Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) – Emergency vehicles: blue warning lights.
- SB 670 by Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara) – Sentencing: county of incarceration and supervision.
- SB 813 by the Committee on Governance and Finance – Franchise Tax Board: voluntary disclosure agreements.
The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bill:
- AB 154 by Assemblymember Marc B. Levine (D-Marin County) – Prisoners: mental health treatment.