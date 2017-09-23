Governor Brown Signs Legislation

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced that he has signed the following bills:

• AB 213 by Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher (D-San Diego) – Claims against the state.

• AB 261 by Assemblymember Tony Thurmond (D-Richmond) – School districts: governing boards: pupil members: preferential voting.

• AB 295 by Assemblymember Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton) – Skydiving or sport parachuting operations.

• AB 836 by Assemblymember David Chiu (D-San Francisco) – Vending machines: bulk food.

• AB 868 by Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) – Private postsecondary education: community-based organizations.

• AB 1309 by Assemblymember Ken Cooley (D-Rancho Cordova) – Employment without reinstatement: failure to enroll or report: fee.

• AB 1401 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (R-San Diego) – Juveniles: protective custody warrant.

• AB 1538 by Assemblymember Rob Bonta (D-Oakland) – Alameda Health System Hospital Authority: physician services.

• AB 1540 by Assemblymember Richard H. Bloom (D-Santa Monica) – State dinosaur: Augustynolophus morrisi.

• AB 1728 by the Committee on Local Government – Health care districts: board of directors.

• SB 314 by Senator Janet Nguyen (R-Garden Grove) – Massage therapy: certification: credit hours.

• SB 340 by Senator Robert M. Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys) – Corporations: dissolution: bankruptcy.

• SB 430 by the Committee on Insurance – California Insurance Guarantee Association: covered claims.

• SB 811 by the Committee on Public Safety – Public safety: omnibus.