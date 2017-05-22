Governor Brown Announces Appointments

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the following appointments:

Rebecca May, 41, of Sacramento, has been appointed chief of the Professional Fiduciaries Bureau at the California Department of Consumer Affairs, where she has served as a legislative analyst since 2015 and was special assistant for board and bureau relations from 2014 to 2015. May was special assistant for the appointments secretary in the Office of Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. from 2012 to 2014. She was associate consultant for the California State Assembly Business, Professions and Consumer Protection Committee from 2007 to 2012. May was a legislative aid in the Office of California State Assemblymember Juan Arambula from 2006 to 2007. She was committee secretary of the California State Assembly Committee on Jobs, Economic Development and the Economy from 2004 to 2006 and a scheduler in the Office of California State Assemblymember Lou Correa from 2001 to 2004. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $90,000. May is a Democrat.

Zoe Heller, 37, of San Francisco, has been appointed assistant director for policy development at the California Department of Resources, Recycling and Recovery. Heller has served in several positions at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency since 2006, including manager for the zero waste section, special assistant to the regional administrator and environmental protection specialist. She was a research and policy analyst at the Center for Neighborhood Technology from 2004 to 2006. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $110,004. Heller is a Democrat.

Thomas Gleeson, 57, of Cathedral City, has been appointed to the California Earthquake Authority Advisory Panel. Gleeson has been president and an agent at Thomas Gleeson State Farm Insurance Agency Inc. since 2002. He was director of development and communications at the St. Anthony Foundation from 1999 to 2002, where he was communications and media manager from 1992 to 1996. Gleeson was director of development and communications at the Alameda County Community Food Bank from 1996 to 1999 and a teacher at the Red Cloud Indian School from 1987 to 1990. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Gleeson is a Democrat.

Patrick Wallner, 55, of Redding, has been reappointed to the 27th District Agricultural Association, Shasta District Fair Board of Directors, where he has served since 2001. Wallner has been president at Wallner Plumbing Co. since 1987. He was an expeditor at the Voorwood Company from 1984 to 1987. Wallner is president of the National Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors Association and a member of the International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials, Redding East Rotary Club, Greater Redding Chamber of Commerce and the Sierra Pacific District Exchange Clubs. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Wallner is a Democrat.

Victor Woolery, 71, of Cottonwood, has been reappointed to the 27th District Agricultural Association, Shasta District Fair Board of Directors, where he has served since 2006. Woolery was a manager at Vic’s Branding Iron from 2004 to 2013, president at Woolery Livestock Transportation from 1969 to 2004 and a teacher at Los Molinos Unified School District from 1969 to 1972. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Woolery is a Republican.