Governor Brown Appoints Laura S. Woods to Tehama County Superior Court

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the appointment of Laura S. Woods to a judgeship in the Tehama County Superior Court.

Woods, 53, of Cottonwood, has been a public defender at the Law Office of Laura S. Woods since 2008. She was an associate at McGlynn and Clark from 2014 to 2015 and a research attorney for the Shasta County Superior Court from 2009 to 2014 and from 2003 to 2006. Woods served as a deputy district attorney at the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office from 2006 to 2008 and from 2000 to 2003. She served as a deputy district attorney at the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office from 1996 to 2000 and was an associate at Bonne, Bridges, Mueller, O’Keefe and Nichols from 1995 to 1996. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Western State University, College of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Pepperdine University. Woods fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge John J. Garaventa. She is a Republican.

The compensation for this position is $191,612.