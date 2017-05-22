Governor Brown Appoints Two to Orange County Superior Court

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the appointment of Carol L. Henson and Antony C. Ufland to judgeships in the Orange County Superior Court.

Henson, 55, of Santa Ana, has been an assistant district attorney at the Orange County District Attorney’s Office since 2014, where she has served in several positions since 1992, including acting head of court, assistant head of court and senior deputy district attorney. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree from California State University, Fullerton. Henson fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Daniel B. McNerney. She is a Republican.

Ufland, 51, of Newport Beach, has served as senior deputy alternate defender at the Orange County Alternate Defender’s Office since 2005, where he served as a deputy alternate defender from 1993 to 2005. He was an associate at the Law Offices of Hagenbaugh and Murphy from 1991 to 1993. Ufland earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Frederick P. Aguirre. Ufland is a Democrat.

The compensation for each of these positions is $191,612