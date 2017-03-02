Safe drinking water in disadvantaged communities

Sacramento, California - The California State Board of Food and Agriculture will be discussing issues related to safe drinking water in disadvantaged communities at its upcoming meeting on Tuesday, March 7th. The meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the California Department of Food and Agriculture, 1220 N Street – Main Auditorium, Sacramento.

“All Californians have a right to safe drinking water,” said CDFA Secretary Karen Ross. “Finding broad long-term solutions for impacted communities is critical and involves many stakeholders. The agricultural community is an active participant in those discussions and farmers and ranchers continue to use the latest research findings and best practices to protect groundwater supplies.”

Invited speakers include: Darrin Polhemus, State Water Resources Control Board; Laurel Firestone, Community Water Center; Wade Crowfoot, Water Foundation; Cindy Tuck, Association of California Water Agencies; Gail Delihant, Western Growers; Tim Johnson, California Rice Commission; Emily Rooney, Agricultural Council of California; David Cory, Consultant and Ismael Herrera, California Partnership for the San Joaquin Valley.

“Water quality issues associated with drinking water are taken very seriously by agriculture,” said President Craig McNamara, California State Board of Food and Agriculture. “Long term solutions to water quality challenges should include consideration of a public role at the state and federal levels.”

The California State Board of Food and Agriculture advises the governor and the CDFA secretary on agricultural issues and consumer needs. The state board conducts forums that bring together local, state and federal government officials, agricultural representatives and citizens to discuss current issues of concern to California agriculture.

All meetings are open to the public and attendance is welcome.