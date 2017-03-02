Governor Brown Announces Appointments

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the following appointments:

Aimee Barnes, 35, of Alameda, has been appointed senior advisor to the Governor in the Office of Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. Barnes has been a partner at Allotrope Partners since 2016. She served as deputy secretary for border and intergovernmental relations at the California Environmental Protection Agency from 2013 to 2016. Barnes was an international climate change policy advisor for the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Directorate of Energy and Climate Change from 2010 to 2013 and policy advisor for the United Kingdom Department of Energy and Climate Change, Strategy Directorate from 2009 to 2010. She was senior manager of U.S. regulatory affairs at EcoSecurities from 2007 to 2009 and California and Latino advocacy outreach coordinator and senior land attorney assistant at the Natural Resources Defense Council from 2005 to 2006. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $152,004. Barnes is a Democrat.

Elvie Ancheta, 60, of Quartz Hill, has been appointed administrator at the Veterans Home of California, Lancaster, where she has served as nurse instructor and quality assurance coordinator since 2014. Ancheta was an adjunct online instructor at the University of Antelope Valley from 2014 to 2015, where she was director of nursing from 2004 to 2014. She was director of nursing in the Antelope Valley Hospital Medical-Surgical Department from 2011 to 2013, where she held several positions from 1995 to 2011, including clinical nurse educator co-leader, house supervisor, staff developer and assistant director. Ancheta earned a Doctor of Education degree in higher education and adult learning from Walden University and a Master of Education degree in curriculum development from California State University, Bakersfield. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $105,000. Ancheta is a Democrat.

Lee Ann Eager, 61, of Fresno, has been appointed to the California Workforce Development Board. Eager has served as president and chief executive officer at the Fresno County Economic Development Corporation since 2009. She was an attorney at Lang, Richert and Patch from 2005 to 2009 and executive director at Rape Counseling Service of Fresno from 1988 to 2000. Eager is a co-chair of the California Central Valley Economic Development Corporation and a member of the California International Trade and Investment Council and California Partnership for the San Joaquin Valley Board of Directors. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Davis. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Eager is a Democrat.

Charles Riojas, 52, of Fresno, has been appointed to the California Workforce Development Board. Riojas has been a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 100, since 1987. He was executive board president of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers from 2004 to 2008, where he was treasurer from 1998 to 2001. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Riojas is a Democrat.

Elley Klausbruckner, 48, of San Diego, has been reappointed to the California Building Standards Commission, where she has served since 2014. Klausbruckner has been owner and principal at Klausbruckner and Associates Inc. since 1998. She is a member of the National Fire Protection Association, International Code Council and the Society of Fire Protection Engineers. She earned a Master of Science degree in fire protection engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and is a registered professional engineer in the State of California. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Klausbruckner is registered without party preference.