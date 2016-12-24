Governor Brown Appoints Kira L. Klatchko to Riverside County Superior Court

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the appointment of Kira L. Klatchko to a judgeship in the Riverside County Superior Court.

Klatchko, 35, of Palm Springs, has been a partner and appellate practice vice chair at Lewis, Brisbois, Bisgaard and Smith LLP since 2015. She was a partner and appellate group chair at Best, Best and Krieger LLP from 2013 to 2015, where she was an associate from 2005 to 2012. Klatchko was of counsel at Klatchko and Klatchko Attorneys at Law from 2004 to 2005. She earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the Claremont Graduate University, Drucker School of Management, a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Davis School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California, Berkeley. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Christian F. Thierbach. Klatchko is a Democrat.

The compensation for this position is $191,612.