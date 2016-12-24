Governor Brown Appoints Gus Correa Barrera II to San Joaquin County Superior Court

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the appointment of Gus Correa Barrera II to a judgeship in the San Joaquin County Superior Court.

Barrera, 47, of Stockton, has been a sole practitioner since 2011. He was a partner and attorney at the Law Offices of Allan Jose and Gus Barrera II from 2005 to 2010. Barrera served as a deputy district attorney at the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office from 1998 to 2005 and was an associate at David Allen and Associates from 1997 to 1998. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Brigham Young University Law School and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California, Berkeley. He fills the vacancy created by the death of Judge Franklin Stephenson. Barrera is a Democrat.

The compensation for this position is $191,612.