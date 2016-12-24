Governor Brown Appoints Elizabeth C. Peterson to Santa Clara County Superior Court

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the appointment of Elizabeth C. Peterson to a judgeship in the Santa Clara County Superior Court.

Peterson, 45, of Portola Valley, has been a partner at Wilson, Sonsini, Goodrich and Rosati PC since 2008. She was counsel at Akin, Gump, Strauss, Hauer and Feld LLP from 2007 to 2008, where she was an associate from 1997 to 2002. Peterson served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Minnesota, from 2002 to 2007. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Michigan Law School and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Smith College. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Edward J. Davila. Peterson is a Democrat.

The compensation for this position is $191,612.