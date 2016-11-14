Governor and First Lady Honor Sgt. John W. Perry

Sacramento, California - On behalf of all Californians, Governor Brown and First Lady Anne Gust Brown honor Sgt. John W. Perry, who bravely gave his life in service to our state and nation. The Governor and First Lady extend their deepest condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time.

Sgt. John W. Perry, 30, of Stockton, California, died November 12 in Bagram, Afghanistan, from injuries sustained in an improvised explosive device blast. He was assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Special Troops Battalion, 1st Sustainment Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, TX. Sgt. Perry was supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

In memorial, Governor Brown ordered that flags be flown at half-staff over the State Capitol. Sgt. Perry’s family will receive a letter of condolence from the Governor.