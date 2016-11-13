Governor Brown Issues Statement on Death of Stanislaus County Sheriff's Deputy

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today issued the following statement regarding the death of Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Deputy Dennis Wallace:

“Deputy Wallace gave his life to protect his community. Anne and I extend our heartfelt condolences to his friends, family and colleagues at this difficult time.”

Deputy Wallace, 53, was fatally shot while investigating a suspicious vehicle near Hughson.

Deputy Wallace served with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department for 20 years and is survived by his wife, Mercedes.

In honor of Deputy Wallace, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.