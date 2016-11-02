California Proposition 54 Legislature and Proceedings Initiative Constitutional Amendment and Statute

Sacramento, California - California Proposition 54 Legislature and Proceedings Initiative Constitutional Amendment and Statute:

Prohibits Legislature from passing any bill unless published on Internet for 72 hours before vote. Requires Legislature to record its proceedings and post on Internet. Authorizes use of recordings. Fiscal Impact: One-time costs of $1 million to $2 million and ongoing costs of about $1 million annually to record legislative meetings and make videos of those meetings available on the Internet.

WHAT YOUR VOTE MEANS

YES A YES vote on this measure means: Any bill (including changes to the bill) would have to be made available to legislators and posted on the Internet for at least 72 hours before the Legislature could pass it. The Legislature would have to ensure that its public meetings are recorded and make videos of those meetings available on the Internet.

NO A NO vote on this measure means: Rules and duties of the Legislature would not change.

ARGUMENTS

PRO Prop. 54 stops special-interest, surprise legislation from passing either legislative house without 72 hours for review. Prop. 54 posts all the Legislature's public meetings online, so voters can review legislators' public actions. A bipartisan coalition of good–government, taxpayer, minority, business, and environmental groups backs Prop. 54. Requires no new tax money.

CON A NO vote continues free Internet & TV access for any California citizen to see how laws are made. A NO vote also prevents special interests like tobacco, oil, and drug companies from delaying passage of state laws. A NO vote also limits political "attack" ads.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

FOR

AGAINST