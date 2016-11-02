California Proposition 53 Revenue Bonds. Statewide Voter Approval. Initiative Constitutional Amendment

Sacramento, California - California Proposition 53 Revenue Bonds. Statewide Voter Approval. Initiative Constitutional Amendment:

Requires statewide voter approval before any revenue bonds can be issued or sold by the state for certain projects if the bond amount exceeds $2 billion. Fiscal Impact: State and local fiscal effects are unknown and would depend on which projects are affected by the measure and what actions government agencies and voters take in response to the measure's voting requirement.

WHAT YOUR VOTE MEANS

YES A YES vote on this measure means: State revenue bonds totaling more than $2 billion for a project that is funded, owned, or managed by the state would require statewide voter approval.

NO A NO vote on this measure means: State revenue bonds could continue to be used without voter approval.

ARGUMENTS

PRO Proposition 53 requires voter approval for state megaprojects costing over $2 billion in state revenue bonds—like the bullet train. Doesn't impact local projects. Increases transparency so taxpayers know the true cost. Holds politicians accountable and stops blank checks. If taxpayers have to pay, they should have a say!

CON Prop. 53 erodes local control by requiring statewide vote on some local infrastructure projects. Empowers voters in faraway regions to reject your community's needs. Prop. 53 jeopardizes water supply, bridge safety, other repairs. No exemption for emergencies/disasters. California Professional Firefighters, cities, counties, Association of California Water Agencies urge No on 53. www.NoProp53.com

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

FOR

AGAINST