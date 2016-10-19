California State Veterinarian Dr. Annette Jones Honored by USDA

Washington, DC - California State Veterinarian Dr. Annette Jones has been honored for her extensive contributions to animal health and animal agriculture with a 2016 USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) Administrator’s Award, recently bestowed by APHIS administrator Kevin Shea at the annual meeting of the United States Animal Health Association (USAHA).

Dr. Jones, who serves as treasurer of USAHA, was honored for a long list of accomplishments in public service, including directing the state and federal partnership to eradicate an outbreak of exotic Newcastle disease; successfully directing the response to detections of avian influenza; and consistently demonstrating an ability to work cooperatively with other government agencies, the public, and industry in emergency animal disease planning efforts at the local, state, and federal levels.

“This is a very prestigious award at USDA, and no one is more deserving than Dr. Jones,” said CDFA Secretary Karen Ross. “Dr. Jones is a dedicated public servant and an outstanding leader on the many complex issues affecting California’s farmers and ranchers.”

Dr, Jones began her career at CDFA in 2001, was named director of the agency’s Division of Animal Health and Food Safety Services in 2004, and was named State Veterinarian in 2010.