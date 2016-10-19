Governor Brown Announces Appointments

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the following appointments:

Deborah Asuncion, 57, of Corona, has been appointed warden at California State Prison, Los Angeles County, where she has served as acting warden since 2015. Asuncion was chief deputy warden at California Institute for Men, Chino in 2015 and served in several positions at Salinas Valley State Prison from 2011 to 2015, including associate warden and facility captain. She served in several positions at Chuckawalla Valley State Prison from 1999 to 2011, including captain, lieutenant, facility captain and sergeant. Asuncion was a correctional officer at California State Prison, Centinela from 1996 to 1999 and from 1993 to 1994. She was a branch manager at the Valley National Bank of Cortez from 1995 to 1996, office manager at United Way of Imperial County in 1995 and a correctional officer at Calipatria State Prison from 1991 to 1993. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $145,440. Asuncion is a Democrat.

Dean Borders, 48, of Riverside, has been appointed warden at California Institution for Men, Chino, where he has been acting warden since 2015 and served as an associate warden from 2012 to 2014 and as a correctional officer from 1989 to 1993. Borders held several positions at California Institution for Women, Corona from 2014 to 2015 and from 1998 to 2009, including chief deputy warden, captain, associate budget analyst and lieutenant. He was a captain at California Rehabilitation Center, Norco from 2010 to 2012 and new prison coordinator at the Heman G. Stark Youth Correctional Facility from 2009 to 2010. Borders served in several positions at California Medical Facility, Vacaville from 1993 to 1998, including sergeant and correctional officer. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $145,440. Borders is registered without party preference.

Heather Bowlds, 40, of Elk Grove, has been appointed deputy director of operations and programs in the Division of Juvenile Justice at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, where she has been associate director of mental health since 2014 and has served in several positions since 2004, including sexual behavior treatment program coordinator, senior psychologist, acting senior psychologist supervisor and clinical psychologist. She was a psychological associate at the California Youth Authority from 2002 to 2004. Bowlds earned a Doctor of Psychology degree in forensic psychology from the Alliant International University California School of Professional Psychology. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $153,000. Bowlds is registered without party preference.