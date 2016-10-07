Secretary of State John Kerry to Travel to Palo Alto and Menlo Park, California

Washington, DC - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will be in Palo Alto and Menlo Park, California, on Monday, October 10, 2016, to participate in the following events, which are available to be covered by media:

Clean Energy Event

Secretary Kerry will host a roundtable with Clean Energy Leaders to discuss new and innovative ways that industry can help the United States meet climate commitments and promote both economic development and security at 9:00 a.m. at the Four Seasons Hotel, in Palo Alto, California.

Final access time for journalists: 8:30 a.m. at the front entrance of the Four Seasons Hotel.

Secretary Kerry’s opening remarks will be open to the press.

For more information, please contact State Department Office of Press Relations, 202-647-2492.

Internet Association Virtuous Conference

Secretary Kerry will participate in a conversation with E.B. Boyd, a contributor to Fast Company, at the Internet Association Virtuous Conference. The conference is designed to create robust discussion and audience interaction with the most important stakeholders of the internet economy, at 3:45 p.m. at Rosewood Sand Hill, in Menlo Park, California.

This event is opened to registered press.