Governor Brown Announces Appointments

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the following appointments:

Joel Martinez, 50, of Oakdale, has been appointed warden at the Sierra Conservation Center, Jamestown, where he has served as acting warden since 2015. Martinez served in several positions at the Sierra Conservation Center, Jamestown from 1998 to 2015 and from 1993 to 1997, including chief deputy warden, associate warden, captain, classification and parole representative, correctional counselor supervisor, correctional counselor and correctional officer. He was a correctional counselor at High Desert State Prison from 1997 to 1998. Martinez was a correctional officer at Wasco State Prison from 1992 to 1993 and at California Correctional Center, Susanville from 1989 to 1992. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $145,440. Martinez is a Republican.

Steven Chan, 64, of Fremont, has been appointed to the Dental Board of California. Chan has been medical staff at Washington Hospital since 1985 and a pediatric dentist with Just Kids Pediatric Dentistry since 1982. He was medical staff at Kaiser Permanente from 2009 to 2012. Chan was teaching staff at the University of California, San Francisco Benioff Children's Hospital and an assistant clinical professor at the University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine from 1983 to 1990. He was attending staff at Highland General Hospital from 1983 to 1988. Chan is president of the American College of Dentists and was president of the California Society of Pediatric Dentistry from 2012 to 2013 and of the California Dental Association from 2002 to 2003. He earned a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from Georgetown University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Chan is registered without party preference.

David Hoppes, 64, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the Board of Pilot Commissioners for the Bays of San Francisco, San Pablo, and Suisun. Hoppes held several positions at the Matson Navigation Company from 1989 to 2015, including senior vice president of ocean services, general manager of sales and operations manager. He was principal at Cargo Handling Specialists from 1985 to 1989. Hoppes held several positions at the Marine Terminals Corporation from 1978 to 1985, including general manager, operations manager and director of safety. He was a loss-prevention specialist at the Pacific Maritime Association from 1976 to 1978. Hoppes earned a Master of Business Administration degree in finance from the University of California, Los Angeles. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Hoppes is a Democrat.