Governor Brown Issues Statement on Death of Los Angeles County Sheriff's Sergeant

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. issued the following statement regarding the death of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Steve Owen:

“Anne and I extend our deepest condolences to Sergeant Owen’s family and friends during this difficult time. We join the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department – and all Californians – in honoring his courage and service.”

Sergeant Owen, 53, of Palmdale, was fatally shot by a suspect today while he was investigating a reported burglary at a residence in Lancaster.

Sergeant Owen was a 29-year veteran of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He is survived by his wife, Tania, who serves as a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detective, two sons and a daughter.

In honor of Sergeant Owen, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.