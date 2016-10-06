Governor Brown Announces Appointments

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the following appointments:

Lawrence Imperial, 46, of Fresno, has been appointed administrator at the Veterans Home of California, Fresno, where he has served as acting administrator and skilled nursing facility administrator since 2015. Imperial was social services director and admissions coordinator at Avalon Health Care, Madera from 2014 to 2015, office manager at Freedom Tax and Legal Document Services from 2011 to 2013 and a licensed nursing home administrator at Horizon West Healthcare-Westgate Gardens from 2008 to 2011. He was a licensed nursing home administrator at Golden Ventures Healthcare-Golden Living, Hillcrest from 2006 to 2008, at Avalon Health Care, Chowchilla from 2003 to 2006 and at Beverly Enterprises from 2001 to 2003. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $122,004. Imperial is registered without party preference.

Jonathan M. Moore, 60, of Elk Grove, has been appointed assistant director for recovery at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. Moore has been an administrative services manager at the Mendocino County Department of Planning and Building Services since 2014. He was chief deputy director at the San Joaquin County Community Development Department from 2001 to 2012, where he was a deputy director from 1997 to 2001 and a management analyst from 1988 to 1997. Moore was deputy director at the Career Systems Development Corporation, Administrative Services Department from 1981 to 1988. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $126,480. Moore is registered without party preference.

Keith Tresh, 55, of Sacramento, has been appointed commander of the California Cybersecurity Integration Center in the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. Tresh has been chief information officer at the California High-Speed Rail Authority since 2016. He was chief information security officer at the Orange County Executive Office from 2014 to 2016. Tresh was museum director for the California National Guard from 2013 to 2014, where he was chief information officer and director from 2006 to 2011 and deputy J6 and chief information officer from 1999 to 2005. He was chief information security officer at the California Technology Agency, Office of Information Security from 2011 to 2013 and served in the U.S. Army as a brigade communications officer from 2005 to 2006. Tresh earned a Master of Science degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College and a Master of Science degree in computer information systems from the University of Phoenix. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $150,372. Tresh is a Republican.