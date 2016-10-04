Secretary Ross reports on meeting with Vietnamese Ag officials

Sacramento, California - A great meeting late Friday with Vietnam Vice Minister Tran Thanh Nam and his delegation. They were in California for farm visits, time with UC Davis and to continue discussions on climate smart agriculture that began during my visit to Vietnam in April. Vietnam is also suffering from a drought and the group was very impressed with our on-farm water efficient drop and sub-surface micro-drip technologies. We both agreed it would be spectacular to be able to foster farmer-to-farmer exchanges!