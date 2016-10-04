Governor Brown to Speak at 10th Anniversary Celebration of the Global Warming Solutions Act

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. will join Senate President Pro Tempore Kevin de León, Senator Fran Pavley, former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and Assembly Speaker Emeritus Fabian Núñez tomorrow at an event hosted by the USC Schwarzenegger Institute and the California Museum to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the signing of the Global Warming Solutions Act (AB 32).

Wednesday, October 5, 2016 at approx. 12:30 p.m.

Media Check-In: Secretary of State's Rotunda, 1500 11th Street, Sacramento