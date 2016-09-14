Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia’s Legislation Signed into Law by Governor

Sacramento, California - Three more bills by Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) were signed into law today by the Governor:

AB 1033 (E. Garcia) - Small Business Regulatory Impacts: authorizes the use of a single small business definition that can be used by state agencies when calculating the impact of proposed regulations on small businesses. AB 1033 streamlines the state regulatory approval process, resulting in lower costs and greater transparency.

AB 2056 (E. Garcia) - Cal Grants: requires the California Student Aid Commission to accept a high school senior’s transcript until August 31st following the academic year. The purpose of this date is to ensure pupils who must complete summer school to graduate are not excluded from Cal Grant awards.

“AB 2056 continues to chip away at systematic barriers high school students face when obtaining funding for higher education. This bill ensures all students who may qualify for Cal Grant awards compete on an equal playing field,” said Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia.

AB 2016 (Alejo/ E. Garcia) Ethnic Studies Curriculum: requires the Superintendent of Public Instruction to oversee the development of a model curriculum in ethnic studies. According to the Education Committee Analysis, “Given California’s annual increase in diversity, it is especially important that students build knowledge of the various racial and ethnic groups in our state. Expanding the high school curriculum to include ethnic studies will help students relate to historical events and have a better understanding of their own history and history of other neighbors.