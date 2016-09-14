Governor Brown Signs Legislation

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. yesterday announced that he has signed the following bills:
- AB 1069 by Assemblymember Richard S. Gordon (D-Menlo Park) – Prescription drugs: collection and distribution program.
- AB 1553 by Assemblymember Jacqui V. Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks) – Savings plans: qualified ABLE program.
- AB 1623 by the Committee on Budget – Budget Act of 2016.
- AB 1624 by the Committee on Budget – Education.
- AB 1625 by the Committee on Budget – Human services.
- AB 1627 by the Committee on Budget – State employment: memorandum of understanding: Bargaining Unit 7.
- AB 1628 by the Committee on Budget – No Place Like Home Program: financing.
- AB 1630 by the Committee on Budget – State employment.
- AB 1712 by Assemblymember Jay P. Obernolte (R-Big Bear Lake) – Child care: contractors: digital signatures.
- AB 1757 by Assemblymember Marie Waldron (R-Escondido) – North County Transit District.
- AB 1928 by Assemblymember Nora Campos (D-San Jose) – Water efficiency: landscape irrigation equipment.
- AB 2016 by Assemblymember Luis Alejo (D-Salinas) – Pupil instruction: ethnic studies.
- AB 2273 by Assemblymember Jacqui V. Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks) – Military law: suicide.
- AB 2307 by Assemblymember Ed Chau (D-Arcadia) – Weights and measures: reporting fraud.
- AB 2362 by Assemblymember Kansen Chu (D-San Jose) – Common interest developments: pesticide application.
- AB 2511 by Assemblymember Marc B. Levine (D-Marin County) – Fertilizing materials: auxiliary soil and plant substances: biochar.
- AB 2562 by the Committee on Veterans Affairs – Military service: benefits.
- AB 2632 by Assemblymember Kristin M. Olsen (R-Modesto) – Private investigators: experience for licensure.
- AB 2746 by Assemblymember Jay P. Obernolte (R-Big Bear Lake) – Public Utilities Commission: contracts: electronic submissions.
- AB 2808 by Assemblymember Mike A. Gipson (D-Carson) – Horse racing: exchange wagering: operative extension.
- AB 2819 by Assemblymember David S. Chiu (D-San Francisco) – Unlawful detainer proceedings.
- AB 2828 by Assemblymember Ed Chau (D-Arcadia) – Personal information: privacy: breach.
- SB 831 by the Committee on Budget and Fiscal Review – Monterey County Water Resources Agency: Lake Nacimiento and Lake San Antonio.
- SB 835 by the Committee on Budget and Fiscal Review – State government.
- SB 838 by the Committee on Budget and Fiscal Review – Transportation.
- SB 839 by the Committee on Budget and Fiscal Review – Public resources.
- SB 840 by the Committee on Budget and Fiscal Review – Public resources: energy.
- SB 883 by Senator Richard D. Roth (D-Riverside) – Domestic violence: protective orders.
- SB 1359 by Senator Marty Block (D-San Diego) – Public postsecondary education: course materials