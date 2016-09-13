Governor Brown Announces Appointments

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the following appointments:

Jose Iniguez, 47, of Fallbrook, has been appointed to the Instructional Quality Commission. Iniguez has been assistant superintendent of educational services at the Fallbrook Union High School District since 2014. He was director of secondary education and instructional technology at the Paramount Unified School District from 2013 to 2014. Iniguez was principal at West Adams Preparatory High School from 2010 to 2013 and house principal at Santa Monica High School from 2005 to 2010. He was an associate principal at Leuzinger High School from 2002 to 2005. Iniguez earned a Master of Arts degree in educational administration from California State University, Northridge, a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law and a Doctor of Education degree in educational leadership and Master of Education degree in bilingual, cross-cultural education from the University of California, Los Angeles. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Iniguez is a Democrat.

Sonja Maden, 77, of Covina, has been reappointed to the Porterville Developmental Center Advisory Board, where she has served since 2014. Maden was owner and president at the Escrow Data Corporation from 1980 to 2011 and owner and an escrow officer at the South Hills Escrow Corporation from 1964 to 2010. Maden is a member of the California Olmstead Advisory Committee and the California Association of State Hospital Parent Councils for the Retarded. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Maden is a Republican.

Christine Maul, 65, of Fresno, has been reappointed to the Porterville Developmental Center Advisory Board, where she has served since 2014. Maul has been an associate professor at California State University, Fresno since 2016, where she was an assistant professor from 2010 to 2016 and a lecturer from 2009 to 2010 and from 1998 to 2009. She was a special education lead for the California Preschool Instructional Network at the Merced County Office of Education from 2008 to 2009 and a speech, language and hearing specialist at the Fresno County Office of Education from 1996 to 2000. Maul is a member of the California Association of State Hospital Parent Councils for the Retarded, California Speech-Language-Hearing Association and the America Speech-Language-Hearing Association. She earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in education from the University of California, Santa Barbara and a Master of Arts degree in communication sciences and disorders from California State University, Fresno. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Maul is a Democrat.

Nancy Wheeler-Smith, 52, of Templeton, has been appointed to the 16th District Agricultural Association, California Mid-State Fair Board of Directors. Wheeler-Smith has been owner at Wheeler Limited Partnership since 1990. She was owner at Kiss Me Cattle Company LLC from 2011 to 2015 and director at the Wheeler Foundation from 1991 to 2015. Wheeler-Smith is a member of the Junior League of Bakersfield, Mendiburu Magic Foundation, Atascadero High School Parent Teacher Association, Mission College Preparatory Catholic High School Parent Club and the American Quarter Horse Association. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Wheeler-Smith is a Republican.

Coby Turner, 31, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the 52nd District Agricultural Association, Sacramento County Fair Board of Directors. Turner has been a senior associate at Seyfarth Shaw LLP since 2014, where she was a managing associate from 2013 to 2014 and an associate from 2012 to 2013. She was an associate at Glancy Prongay and Miller LLP from 2009 to 2012 and a summer associate at Sonnenschein, Nath, and Rosenthal in 2008 and at Howrey LLP in 2007. Turner was senior teller at the Bank of America, Goleta Branch from 2005 to 2006. She is a member of the University of Southern California Alumni Association. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Turner is a Democrat.