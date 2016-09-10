Yosemite National Park to Host Annual Facelift Event in Honor of National Public Lands Day

Yosemite National Park, California - Yosemite National Park and the Yosemite Climbing Association invite the public to participate in the Yosemite Facelift, an annual event held to clean up trash and debris from around the park after the busy summer season.

Volunteers will be working throughout Yosemite National Park, including along roadways, in the river corridor, on trails, near climbing routes, and in parking, camping, and lodging areas. The event starts on Wednesday, September 21 going through Sunday, September 25, 2016.

Last year, over 1,400 Yosemite Facelift volunteers cleaned up 14,762 pounds of trash and debris found throughout Yosemite National Park. Volunteers worked 9,692 hours throughout the event and throughout the park to help clean up heavily visited areas and along park roads, trails, and riverbanks.

“Facelift is an important event that brings our community together. We are proud and grateful to the dedicated volunteers who donate their time and help clean up Yosemite after a busy summer season,” said Don Neubacher, Superintendent Yosemite National Park. “We are grateful to all of the volunteers who come out each year and help clean up the park’s trails and climbing routes.”

Interested volunteers can sign up at the booth in front of the Yosemite Valley Visitor Center and in front of the Tuolumne Meadows Store. Registration in Yosemite Valley will be open from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm Wednesday, September 21 through Sunday, September 25, and 8:00 am to 2pm Sunday, September 25. In Tuolumne Meadows, registration is open from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm Wednesday-Saturday, and 8:00 am to 2:00 pm Sunday.

Crew leaders will be at the booths to organize work groups and hand out trash bags, gloves, and litter sticks. Trash must be returned to the booths each day by the registration area’s closing time to be weighed and sorted. All volunteers must register prior to participating in the event.

On Saturday, September 24, the park will celebrate National Public Lands Day. In order to help celebrate this special day and the Facelift events, the park will waive entrance fees for Saturday, September 24. The fee waiver includes entrance fees on Saturday only. All camping and other amenity fees will be in effect.