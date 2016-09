Governor Brown and Attorney General Harris to Honor Public Safety Medal of Valor Recipients

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. and Attorney General Kamala D. Harris will present the Medal of Valor award to eight public safety officials on Monday in Sacramento, including officers from the California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, San Bernardino Police Department, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and the Redlands Police Department.

Monday, September 12, at 11:00 a.m. at the California State Capitol, Governor's Office, Sacramento, CA 95814