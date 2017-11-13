Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Carl Risch To Travel to Mexico

Washington, DC - Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Carl Risch will travel to Mexico November 14-17, to review consular operations at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City as well as at the U.S. Consulate General in Monterrey.

While in Mexico, Assistant Secretary Risch will head the United States delegation in a bilateral consular dialogue with Mexican counterparts, as well as liaise with interagency partners.

The United States is committed to long-term bilateral engagement with Mexico on a variety of consular-related issues, including protecting U.S. citizens overseas, growing the U.S. economy through tourist and business travel, working together on international adoptions, and preventing and resolving international parent child abduction cases.