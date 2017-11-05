Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Mitchell Travels to Brussels, Paris, London, Berlin, Warsaw, and Kyiv

Washington, DC - Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Wess Mitchell will travel to Brussels, Belgium; Paris, France; London, England; Berlin, Germany; Warsaw, Poland; and Kyiv, Ukraine, November 6-16, to underscore the U.S. commitment to our transatlantic alliance and to our partnerships.

On November 6, he will arrive in Brussels, Belgium, where he will meet with senior Belgian officials to discuss a range of bilateral issues. He will also review shared global challenges with senior EU officials, and he will engage NATO officials on joint efforts to sustain American and European security by confronting the threats and challenges of our time.

Assistant Secretary Mitchell will then travel to Paris, France, where he will meet senior government officials to discuss a broad range of global security and humanitarian issues, including Iran, Syria, the DPRK, and Africa.

November 8-9 in London, England, he will meet senior UK officials to discuss our agenda under the “Special Relationship” that includes tackling international challenges like ISIS and nuclear proliferation, as well as other issues of bilateral interest, including Brexit’s implications on bilateral ties.

In Berlin, Germany, Assistant Secretary Mitchell will meet with senior government officials to discuss the bilateral relationship and the range of global issues, including Iran, Russia, and the DPRK.

He will travel to Warsaw, Poland, on November 11, where he will participate in Independence Day observances and other civic and cultural events. He will also meet with representatives of the Polish Government, civil society leaders, and the American business community.

Finally, November 14-16, Assistant Secretary Mitchell will meet with senior government officials in Kyiv, Ukraine, to reaffirm the United States’ commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and encourage Ukraine to continue implementing critical reforms. He will also meet business leaders and civil society representatives to discuss Ukrainian efforts to transform the country into a prosperous, secure, and democratic European state.