United States and Ukraine Hold Nonproliferation Working Group Meeting in Kyiv

Kyiv, Ukraine - The United States and Ukraine held a Nonproliferation Working Group Meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, today. The regularly-held meeting is one of several exchanges the United States and Ukraine hold each year to strengthen bilateral cooperation to address the threat posed by the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery, advanced conventional weapons, and sensitive dual-use technologies.

Interagency experts from both sides met to discuss a range of nonproliferation, counter-proliferation, and strategic trade control challenges and how the countries can best cooperate to address those challenges. In light of the growing threat from the DPRK’s nuclear and ballistic missile program, this meeting put special emphasis on promoting effective and robust implementation of strategic trade controls and all relevant UN Security Council Resolutions, including 2270 and 2321.