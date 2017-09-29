United States Congratulates Samoa on Accession to the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention

Washington, DC - The United States congratulates Samoa, which deposited its instrument of accession to the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention with the United States on September 21, 2017. Samoa’s accession brings total membership in the BWC to 179 States Parties.

The BWC is critical to international efforts to address the threat posed by biological weapons, whether in the hands of State or non-State actors. Maximizing its effectiveness requires that all States become Parties and fully implement its obligations. We strongly urge all States not party to the BWC to join the Convention without delay.