United States - China Social and Cultural Dialogue

Washington, DC - The U.S. Department of State today announced that the U.S.-China Social and Cultural Dialogue (SCD) will be held in Washington, D.C. on September 28, 2017.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has invited Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to join Chinese Vice Premier Liu Yandong, along with members of the U.S. and Chinese delegations, to participate in the SCD. The SCD’s public diplomacy event, which highlights people-to-people youth exchanges between the United States and China, will be held at The George Washington University.

The SCD is one of four dialogues launched by President Donald J. Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Mar-a-Lago April 7, 2017, to increase people-to-people ties and mutual understanding between the two nations, and advance our social and cultural relations consistent with the results-oriented approach of our two Presidents.