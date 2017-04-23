Vice President Mike Pence's Meeting with Vice President Jusuf Kalla and Indonesian Cabinet Ministers

Washington, DC - Friday, Vice President Mike Pence met with Vice President Jusuf Kalla and Indonesian Cabinet Ministers in Jakarta, Indonesia. The Vice President reaffirmed the United States' strong, enduring commitment to the Asia-Pacific region and the Strategic Partnership with Indonesia.

Vice President Pence expressed appreciation to the Government of Indonesia for its commitment to tolerance and peace. The two agreed to strengthen cooperation across a range of bilateral and regional issues, including bilateral trade and investment.