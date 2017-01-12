United States and Cuba to Hold Claims Discussion

Washington, DC - The United States and Cuba will hold the third government-to-government meeting on claims in Havana, Cuba, on January 12, 2017. The U.S. delegation will be led by Brian Egan, the Legal Adviser for the U.S. Department of State. The meeting will allow the delegations to build upon previous discussions in Havana and Washington, DC, and to exchange views on technical details and methodologies regarding outstanding claims.

Outstanding U.S. claims include claims of U.S. nationals that were certified by the Foreign Claims Settlement Commission, claims related to unsatisfied U.S. court judgments against Cuba, and claims held by the United States Government. The United States continues to view the resolution of these claims as a top priority.