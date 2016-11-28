Mauritania National Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State John Kerry: "On behalf of President Obama and the American people, I am pleased to congratulate the people of Mauritania on the 56th anniversary of your nation’s independence.

"The United States values its partnership with your country and appreciates your government’s role in promoting regional peace and security. We look forward to our continued collaboration in expanding trade and investment, facilitating social progress, and ensuring respect for human rights and the rule of law.

"Today – and every day – I wish for all Mauritanians a future of prosperity, freedom, and dignity."