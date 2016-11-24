Terrorist Attacks in Hilla

Washington, DC - We condemn in the strongest possible terms the outrageous terrorist attacks carried out today by Daesh at a service station and restaurant in Hilla, Iraq.

Initial reports indicate at least 80 people in total were killed as they were returning from visiting Karbala, many of them as they sat down together for a meal. We extend our deepest condolences to the victims' families and friends, and we wish a full and quick recovery to the many people who were injured.

These murders are yet another example of Daesh's contempt for human life and its efforts to sow discord and division among the Iraqi people. Our partnership with Iraq and its people, who serve on the front lines of this global fight, remains steadfast and unwavering.

We are in close contact with Iraqi authorities, and we stand committed to supporting Iraqi Security Forces as they continue to take the fight to Daesh and bring to justice those responsible for these despicable crimes.