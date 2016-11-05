Special Representative for International Labor Affairs Sarah Fox Travels to Geneva, Switzerland for the ILO Governing Body and UN Business and Human Rights Forum

Washington, DC - Special Representative for International Labor Affairs Sarah Fox will represent the State Department in the 328th session of the Governing Body of the International Labor Organization, in Geneva Switzerland, from November 7th-10th. Special Representative Fox will join other Administration officials as well as representatives from labor organizations to discuss workforce-related issues worldwide.

The following week, she will lead the United States delegation to the United Nations Business and Human Rights Forum, where the U.S. is co-hosting panels on ethical recruitment and mega-sporting events and human rights.