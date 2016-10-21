Deputy Secretary of State Blinken Travel to Japan and the Republic of Korea

Washington, DC - Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Tokyo and Seoul October 26-29 for bilateral and trilateral consultations on regional and global issues and to discuss strategic coordination on DPRK policy.

The Deputy Secretary will visit Tokyo October 26-27 to meet with Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Shinsuke Sugiyama and Republic of Korea (ROK) First Vice Foreign Minister Lim Sung-nam for the fifth round of Deputy-level trilateral consultations, which will focus on our cooperation on a range of regional security and global issues, including our coordinated response to the threat posed by the DPRK nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

In Seoul October 28-29, the Deputy Secretary will meet with First Deputy Director of the ROK National Security Office Cho Tae-yong to discuss U.S.-ROK strategic coordination on North Korea policy. They will discuss the international community’s efforts to hold North Korea accountable for its destabilizing behavior, including its January 6 and September 9 nuclear tests and litany of ballistic missile launches, which constitute flagrant violations of UN Security Council resolutions.