Terrorist Attack in Jerusalem

Washington, DC - The United States condemns in the strongest possible terms the terrorist attack that took place today in Jerusalem, which resulted in the death of two Israelis and injured several others. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of those killed and our hopes for a quick and full recovery for those wounded. There is absolutely no justification for the taking of innocent lives.

We also condemn the statements glorifying this reprehensible and cowardly attack.