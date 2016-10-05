Secretary of State John Kerry's Phone Call With Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos

Washington, DC - Secretary Kerry spoke with President Santos yesterday, and reaffirmed U.S. support for Colombia as it seeks to secure democratic peace and prosperity for all Colombians.

The Secretary voiced his support for President Santos’ call for unity of effort in an inclusive dialogue as the next step towards achieving a just and lasting peace. He acknowledged that difficult decisions lie ahead for Colombia, and welcomed the statements by Senator Alvaro Uribe and FARC leader Rodrigo Londoño reaffirming their commitment to peace and openness to dialogue.

Secretary Kerry reinforced continued U.S. partnership with Colombia through our “Peace Colombia” strategy. Finally, the Secretary confirmed to President Santos that Special Envoy for the Colombian Peace Process Bernie Aronson is traveling to Havana at the request of the peace negotiators to support Colombia’s work for a lasting peace.