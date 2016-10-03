Colombia: "No" Vote on FARC Government Peace Deal

Washington, DC - The United States commends the Government and people of Colombia for the democratic process held yesterday and recognizes that difficult decisions are going to have to be taken in the days ahead.

President Santos, FARC leader Rodrigo Londono, and opposition leader Alvaro Uribe have all indicated their commitment to achieve peace, and to work together in an inclusive manner to do so. Colombians have expressed their commitment to settle their differences through institutions and dialogue rather than violence.

Colombia can count on the continued support of the United States as it continues to seek democratic peace and prosperity for all Colombians. We support President Santos' proposal for unity of effort in support of a broad dialogue as the next step towards achieving a just and lasting peace.